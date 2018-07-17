Isaac Lee Stepping Down as Univision Content Head

Univision said that Isaac Lee has stepped down as chief content officer.

The move comes after other senior level changes at Univision, including the retirement of CEO Randy Falco, who was replaced by Vincent Sadusky in June.

After years of dominating the U.S. Spanish-language TV market, Univision has been in a neck-and-neck race with Comcast's Telemundo, whose programming is more contemporary than the telenovelas that powered Univision's primetime schedule.

Lee will be starting his own production company.

“I want to thank Isaac for leading Univision’s content team with integrity and courage and helping elevate and position Univision in mainstream American media,” said Haim Saban, chairman of the board of Univision Communications Inc. “He understood the relevance that Univision has for Hispanic America and served the audience well. Isaac has vision and knows how to execute. I wish him well and expect more exciting things from him in the future.”

Lee had been with Univision for seven years. He led Univision News, Univision Digital and finally all content. He took on a joint role as chief content officer of Univision and Televisa in January 2017.