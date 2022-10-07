New York Comic Con Day Two Begins

By Michael Malone
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

‘Krapopolis’, ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ among showcased shows

NY Comic Con is under way
(Image credit: Michael Malone)

Day two of New York Comic Con is getting going at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. TV events include Prime Video Presents: Good Omens, Dan Harmon Presents: Krapopolis, The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney Plus), a sneak peek and cast conversation for Chucky season two (USA Network, Syfy), Prime Video Presents: The Wheel of Time & The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Teen Wolf: The Movie & Wolf Pack (Paramount Plus), a screening of Showtime’s Let the Right One In, followed by a Q&A with the cast and creators, Svengoolie and Friends (MeTV) and a Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! film screening. 

New York Comic Con goes through Sunday, October 9. Opening day featured an interview with Julie Plec, who co-created Vampire Diaries, and is working on Vampire Academy for Peacock, and a screening of CBS comedy Ghosts, and panel with cast and producers. 

New York Comic Con offers Cosplay Central, a Gaming Zone, Community Lounge and Family HQ, among other attractions. 

Saturday will feature a reunion of the cast from The WB/CW show Smallville, a Star Trek Universe event, a look at Netflix’s horror comedy Wednesday, and a Jamie Lee Curtis panel with Drew Barrymore, along with dozens of other panels and sessions.

Sunday has a screening of The CW’s The Winchesters, HBO Max and DC’s Doom Patrol and Titans, and An Animation Journey with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, among other happenings. ■

Michael Malone
Michael Malone

Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.