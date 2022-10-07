New York Comic Con Day Two Begins
‘Krapopolis’, ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ among showcased shows
Day two of New York Comic Con is getting going at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. TV events include Prime Video Presents: Good Omens, Dan Harmon Presents: Krapopolis, The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney Plus), a sneak peek and cast conversation for Chucky season two (USA Network, Syfy), Prime Video Presents: The Wheel of Time & The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Teen Wolf: The Movie & Wolf Pack (Paramount Plus), a screening of Showtime’s Let the Right One In, followed by a Q&A with the cast and creators, Svengoolie and Friends (MeTV) and a Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! film screening.
New York Comic Con goes through Sunday, October 9. Opening day featured an interview with Julie Plec, who co-created Vampire Diaries, and is working on Vampire Academy for Peacock, and a screening of CBS comedy Ghosts, and panel with cast and producers.
New York Comic Con offers Cosplay Central, a Gaming Zone, Community Lounge and Family HQ, among other attractions.
Saturday will feature a reunion of the cast from The WB/CW show Smallville, a Star Trek Universe event, a look at Netflix’s horror comedy Wednesday, and a Jamie Lee Curtis panel with Drew Barrymore, along with dozens of other panels and sessions.
Sunday has a screening of The CW’s The Winchesters, HBO Max and DC’s Doom Patrol and Titans, and An Animation Journey with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, among other happenings. ■
