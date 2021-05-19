No Vacation for Fraudsters as Travel Advertisers Return

With pandemic restrictions easing, companies in the travel business are advertising again, but they’re encountering fraud when buying digital advertising, DoubleVerify reports.

DoubleVerify found that for travel and hospitality advertisers, the post-bid fraud rate was 20% higher compared to other major industries.

Also Read: DoubleVerify Stops Ad Fraud Schemes Linked Under OctoBot

Video is a particularly important medium for travel and hospitality advertisers, DoubleVerify said, citing a study that showed 65% of consumers rely on video when booking a trip. To improve performance, travel and hospitality advertisers need to be sure they’re targeting quality inventory that is brand suitable, viewable and free of fraud, DoubleVerify said.

Many travel marketers also have stringent brand safety and suitability rules for their advertising, particularly if they target families. DoubleVerify found that the rate at which travel advertisers' suitability requirements were violated was 82% higher than brands in other categories.

Read Also: Viant Aims To Prevent Fraud With DoubleVerify Integration

Travel advertisers’ ads also had 7% lower video viewability rates than other businesses.

“As we look ahead to a brighter future where travel and hospitality are once again commonplace, it’s important to take proper measures to maximize media effectiveness,” said Julie Eddleman, executive VP and chief commercial officer at DoubleVerify. “Just as all travelers will expect higher standards to ensure their well-being, digital advertisers will demand clarity and confidence in their digital investments. Setting a clear, informed strategy to address the issues of fraud, viewability, brand safety and suitability, and consumer privacy, will help ensure advertisers — and their audiences — have a smooth journey ahead.”