Nielsen’s Gracenote Analyzes Streaming Content for Bingeability, Viewer Loyalty

Nielsen’s Gracenote unit introduced a new set of data that tells content owners and distributors whether individual programs are binged by consumers, viewed loyally or performed similarly to other programs.

The new product, called the Distribution Dynamics and Program Availability Archive, is designed to provide the content marketplace with additional insights and help buyers and sellers optimize their licensing and acquisition strategies by understanding how certain titles drive subscribers' acquisition and retention.

The company also launched the Gracenote Program Availability Archive, which provides information about the past placement of programs across various streaming services over a five-year span. The data includes episode titles, season and episode number, original air data, and availability start and end dates.

Also: Nielsen’s Gracenote Unit Launches Product for Streaming Platforms

“As the streaming business continues to put huge investment into creating content, we are seeing the need for new metrics and insights to help guide monetization efforts,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. “Gracenote’s Content Analytics solutions, including our new Distribution Dynamics and Program Availability Archive datasets, meet these needs by providing owners and buyers trusted data and intelligence to inform decision-making around their content strategies.”

The new products are anchored by Gracenote’s Inclusion Analytics and Audience Predict offerings. The company says the portfolio helps creators, buyers and distributors develop, release and promote content for their target audiences in the smartest ways. The data sets utilize Gracenote’s program metadata and content IDs linked to Nielsen’s current audience measurement system. ■