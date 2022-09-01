Nielsen Shareholders Approve $16 Billion Sale to Private Equity
By Jon Lafayette published
Transaction expected to close in October
Nielsen Holdings said that shareholders have voted to approve a $16 billion transaction in which the measurement company would be acquired by a private equity group led by Elliott Investment Management and Brookfield Business Partners.
The transaction calls for Nielsen stock to be bought for $28 a share in cash.
The company said the transaction is expected to close in October.
Nielsen last month announced that it had received regulatory approval for the deal.
Also Read: In New Setback, Nielsen Says Its ‘Big Data’ Isn’t Ready for Transacting
Two meetings were held. One was a court meeting in the U.K. The other was a special meeting of shareholders in the U.S. Nielsen last month reached an agreement with WindAcre Partnership, a major shareholder that had opposed the deal
Upon closing, Nielsen will become a private company, and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
