Nielsen Shareholders Approve $16 Billion Sale to Private Equity

Nielsen Holdings said that shareholders have voted to approve a $16 billion transaction in which the measurement company would be acquired by a private equity group led by Elliott Investment Management and Brookfield Business Partners.

The transaction calls for Nielsen stock to be bought for $28 a share in cash.

The company said the transaction is expected to close in October.

Nielsen last month announced that it had received regulatory approval for the deal.

Two meetings were held. One was a court meeting in the U.K. The other was a special meeting of shareholders in the U.S. Nielsen last month reached an agreement with WindAcre Partnership , a major shareholder that had opposed the deal

Upon closing, Nielsen will become a private company, and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange. ■