Nielsen Delays Buyout Meetings To Finalize Deal With Holdout Shareholder

Nielsen said that it has postponed meetings to approve its acquisition by a private equity group led by Elliott Management in order to finalize an agreement with WindAcre Partnership, owner of 27% of Nielsen’s shares.

WindAcre has opposed the deal and bought $918 million worth of Nielsen stock in April.

Nielsen last month announced that it had received regulatory approval for the deal.

A preliminary agreement calls for WindAcre to join the private equity group and get $28 a share–the same price offered to other shareholders–for its stockholdings.

Word of the agreement with WindAcre sent Nielsen shares soaring 20% in Tuesday morning trading.

Nielsen warned that a deal with WindAcre might not be consummated and that the transaction would be put to a vote of shareholders.

Nielsen said it and the private equity group are still bound by the terms of their agreement and that meeting will be held to go forward with the $16 billion buyout. ■