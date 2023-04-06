Nielsen Starts Reporting Comparable Metrics for Local OTT Viewing

Nielsen said it has begun reporting metrics for over-the-top feeds of local programming that are comparable with its reporting of over-the-air viewing.

The new feature enables stations to calculate the full reach of their content across platforms as they distribute premium video in new ways, Nielsen said.

Nielsen measures viewing of local content viewed on OTT streaming apps when delivered on connected-TV devices or when apps or websites are viewed on TV glass. The new capability includes feeds that have unique, streamed content that is not available on the station's over-the-air channels or direct-to-cable station feeds.

“Our priority remains providing the marketplace with data they can trade on with confidence,” Catherine Herkovic, executive VP, managing director, audio and local TV at Nielsen, said. “We continue to evolve our measurement to account for all local audiences and are thrilled to offer a more inclusive way to capture local audiences across platforms. This new innovation is the next step in aligning our local TV measurement to national TV.”