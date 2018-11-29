Nielsen Puts Connected-TV Use at 8 Billion Hours Per Month

American are spending nearly 8 billion hours per month consuming content on connected devices, according to a new report from Nielsen.

Though connected TV use is substantial, traditional TV consumption is four times as big. Nevertheless, streaming video being watched on connected devices is emerging as a way to reach younger viewers.

Only 7% of viewers are watching live TV.

Connected devices are bringing streaming video into the living room, Nielsen said. Consumers between ages 13 and 34 who use connected devices spend an average of more than an hour daily on them. That is compared to 36 minutes on the computer and 24 minutes on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, according to Nielsen Digital Content Ratings.

On the five TV networks measured by Nielsen’s Digital Content Ratings, 25- to 34-year-olds comprised 7% of the viewers. Compared with 19% of those watching connected devices.

Those in the 18- to 24-year-old age bracket represent 8% of connected device viewers, but just 3% of live network viewing.

“When it comes to the living room viewing experience, consumers have more choices than ever - from streaming video through connected devices to gaming platforms,” said Ravi Rai, Nielsen’s VP of product leadership. “At Nielsen, we’re laser focused on providing a comprehensive and complete picture of the consumer experience through our Total Audience framework including Digital Content Ratings so marketers and publishers alike can have a clear look into their audiences and their behavior to help cultivate strong brand connections."

Nielsen’s data on consumer time spent viewing on connected devices includes both linear viewing of live TV as well as other streaming content.