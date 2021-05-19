Nielsen, Boston Globe Media Studying Inclusion and Diversity

Nielsen said it has been commissioned by Boston Globe Media to conduct a cross-platform brand study about diversity and inclusion.

The study is designed to help the Globe’s properties to strengthen its brand position and build better engagement with local communities.

“We are at a transformative moment in the media industry,” said Peggy Byrd, chief marketing officer at Boston Globe Media. “To ensure that we reflect the rich diversity of our city and region, we want to invite our readers and potential readers in by activating stronger relationships with our brands within the communities we serve. By leveraging Nielsen’s data, insights, and its accurate representation of diverse audiences, we’ll develop a deeper understanding of our true market characteristics and will be in an even better position to serve our communities with content that resonates and drives stronger engagement.”

Nielsen will conduct interviews across a range of ethnicities, ages, gender identities and socio-economic backgrounds and will provide potential strategies for the organization and its advertising partners to develop more engaging content and attract new audiences.

“The Boston Globe serves a diverse, urban and regional community and we are excited to work with them to provide key audience measurement metrics and insights to support their success,” said Sandra Sims-Williams, Nielsen’s chief diversity officer. “Nielsen is the only company that can offer truly diverse and representative measurement capturing audiences that reflect the rich fabric of our country. As part of our client commitment, we work with local, regional and global businesses to ensure they have the market intelligence they need to support their industry and community partners while achieving their business objectives.”