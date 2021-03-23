Sandra Sims-Williams Named Nielsen’s Chief Diversity Officer

Nielsen said it named Sandra Sims-Williams as chief diversity officer.

Sims-Williams replaces Nielsen CEO David Kenny, who had also been the company’s diversity head since 2019.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion is the heart and soul of Nielsen's business. As we continue to evolve our company, Sandra's leadership, wisdom and experience as our new CDO will accelerate our progress," said Kenny. "Nielsen's entire executive team, Board and I remain highly focused on improving DE&I across Nielsen."

Sims-Williams joined Nielsen in January 2020 as senior VP of diversity and inclusion.

Before Nielsen, she was chief diversity officer at Publicis Group.

"I am thrilled to lead the next step in Nielsen's DE&I journey. To our people we are an employer of choice, to our clients and community we are a trusted and valued partner purposefully focused on DE&I," Sims-Williams said. "I look forward to continue building on our progress and delivering on our commitment to be a truly diverse and inclusive company."