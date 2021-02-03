Nickelodeon Suits Up For Super Bowl Pre-Game Show

Nickelodeon will be part of CBS Sports’ Super Bowl festivities, with the kids network airing its own pre-game show that will premiere on Feb. 5 and re-air multiple times over the weekend.

Nickelodeon last month simulcast its own version of an NFL playoff game that also aired on CBS, featuring slime-filled touchdown celebrations and rules explanations by young celebrities including Iain Armitage, star of CBS’ Young Sheldon.

The Nick NFL presentation was Nick’s most-watched program among total viewers in nearly four years and was the top-rated show with kids 2-11 and kids 6-11.

Both CBS and Nickelodeon are part of ViacomCBS, which is demonstrating its reach over multiple platforms as part of an effort to maintain its relationship with the NFL and its powerful programming.

The Nickelodeon Super Duper Bowl Pregame Spectacular half-hour show will star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin. It will feature Super Bowl fun facts, season highlights and predictions in Nick’s style with special guests.

On Super Sunday CBS’s pre-game show, which airs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, will feature a specially produced segment of Nickelodeon’s game show Unfiltered. In the game, Green and Lumpkin will try to guess the identity of one of the NFL’s biggest stars playing in the big game, who will be disguised.

A Nick-style highlights package will air as part of CBS’s half-time show.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Nickelodeon and build off the success and overwhelming positive response from the production of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “The ‘Nick-ified’ elements in our pregame and halftime programming, along with the second screen digital and social highlights, will be the perfect complement to CBS Sports’ first-class broadcast of Super Bowl LV, allowing us to reach an even wider audience on Super Bowl Sunday across a variety of platforms as we continue to showcase the power of the ViacomCBS family.”

The Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular is executive produced by Ashley Kaplan, Luke Wahl and Shawn Robbins, and co-executive produced by Barry Smoler. Jennifer Bryson serves as executive in charge of production.