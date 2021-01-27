ViacomCBS Says Super Bowl Ads Are ‘Virtually Sold Out’

Commercials in the upcoming Super Bowl are virtually sold out, according to spokesperson for ViacomCBS.

The move comes despite a pandemic that has depressed ad sales and the decision by many long-time Super Bowl brands --including Coke, Pepsi and Budweiser to skip this year’s game.

The Super Bowl is the most watched event on television every year and advertisers pay more than $5 million for 30-second commercials to reach a huge audience.

This years matchup is expected to generate viewer interest as six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against last year’s champion, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by former MVP Pat Mahomes.

Last year’s Super Bowl on Fox drew a 41.6 rating and 100.45 million TV viewers.