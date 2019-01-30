Nick Cannon to Guest Host 'Wendy Williams'

Nick Cannon will be guest-hosting Debmar-Mercury’s daytime talker, The Wendy Williams Show, on Feb. 4, 5 and 6, the show said Wednesday. Cannon also hosts Fox's The Masked Singer, which was just renewed for season two, and MTV's Wild n' Out.

Williams is out on indefinite medical leave after breaking her shoulder and aggravating her Graves’ disease, for which she needed to be hospitalized.

Starting Jan. 14, the show has been airing originals with panels of rotating “hot talkers,” including Elizabeth Wagmeister and Bevy Smith from Twentieth’s Page Six TV as well as CNN’s Don Lemon.

The names of more guest hosts are forthcoming, said a show spokeswoman.

The Wendy Williams Show is produced and distributed by Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury. It airs in first-run syndication on TV stations across the country and on diginet Bounce. In the week ended Jan. 20, it averaged a 1.2 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, up 9% and tying NBCUniversal’s Steve Wilkos and CBS Television Distribution’s Rachael Ray.