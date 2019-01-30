Fox Orders Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’

Fox is renewing The Masked Singer, meaning a second season of the hit competition series will happen. The Masked Singer, which sees celebs compete in a singing competition while covered head-to-toe in a costume, drew 17.6 million multiplatform viewers for its premiere Jan. 2. It has stayed strong across its four episodes.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the panelists and Nick Cannon is host.

“The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox. “I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to season two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”

Antonio Brown, Terry Bradshaw, Tommy Chong and Margaret Cho have so far been voted off the show, and forced to unmask. Fox said the combined competitors have amassed 65 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy nominations and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, along with four Super Bowl titles.

The Masked Singer is based on a South Korean format. The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America. The executive producers are Craig Plestis of Smart Dog Media and Izzie Pick Ibarra. Alex Rudzinski directs and Nick Cannon is co-executive producer.