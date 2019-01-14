Fox Orders Season 16 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Fox has renewed the competition series So You Think You Can Dance, lining up a 16th season for the show. Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions produces So You Think You Can Dance, which returns this summer.

“Each season, the talent on So You Think You Can Dance reaches new levels and continues to create the most incredible routines,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox. “The hard work and passion that goes into each performance is awe-inspiring. We can’t wait to see what season 16 has in store and look forward to bringing you a new crop of incredible, inspired and inspiring dancers.”

The series is executive produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Mike Yurchuk, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

Related: Rob Lowe to Host ‘Mental Samurai’ on Fox

“I am thrilled that we have been picked up by Fox for season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance,” said Lythgoe. “This allows us to shine the spotlight once again on the incredible choreographic and dance talent across the United States as we search for America’s favorite dancer.”

Auditions for the new season start next month. They happen in New York Feb. 9, Dallas Feb. 12 and Los Angeles Feb. 23.