NFL’s Packers Launch Streaming App for Connected TVs

One of the NFL’s most storied franchises, the Green Bay Packers, said it launched a new free connected TV streaming app.

The app gives on-demand content about the team to fans via their television screens and is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Content from the team includes news, highlights and features.

Full-length press conferences will be available live and on demand, as will player interviews and other material from the Packers’ locker room.

Other shows available via the app include Total Packers with Matt LaFleur, Packers Unscripted, Total Packers and Packers Life. Videos from packers.com are also available.

The team said it will continue its mobile app and put material on its website.