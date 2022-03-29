NFL Considers Launching Streaming Service for 2022 Season

The National Football League is considering launching its own streaming service.

According to Front Office Sports, Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, said a streaming service is “under consideration.” He said the league is also talking to media and streaming companies about those rights.

Talk about s streaming service follows last year’s agreements to sell broadcast rights to NFL games for more than $100 billion over 11 years. The NFL is also in the process of selling rights to its Sunday Ticket product and possibly selling in interest in NFL Media including the NFL Network.

Rolapp said that the potential streaming service would including games, radio, podcast and team content. If a service were launched it would happen well before the start of the 2022 season.

Also: Tradition-Bound Baseball is Streaming Into the Future

NFL games are currently streamed by Verizon through the Yahoo Sports app.

More sports are starting to be streamed and big tech companies are making bigger investments in sports.

Amazon this year starts an 11 year deal giving it exclusive national rights to Thursday Night Football and Apple recently announced a deal with Major League Baseball to stream two games each week on Friday nights.■