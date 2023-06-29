NextGen TV Takes the Field in South Bend, Ind., Market

TV stations in South Bend, Indiana, have started broadcasting using the new NextGen TV technology.

WSJV, owned by Gray Television converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions, effective Thursday. With ATSC 3.0’s greater bandwidth, WSJV is broadcasting channels carrying its own programming from the Heroes & Icons network, as well as the programming of Sinclair’s WSBT (CBS and Fox); WNDU (NBC), another Gray station; Michiana Public Broadcasting’s WNIT (PBS), and Family Broadcasting Corp.’s WHME to viewers with NextGen TV-enabled TV sets.

Programming from all of the stations in the market continues to be broadcast using the current ATSC 1.0 digital broadcast signal until a critical mass of consumers in the market buy NextGen TV receivers.

NexGen TV is designed to provide a more precise picture, better audio, access to internet programming, mobile reception and additional digital services.

The launch in South Bend follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations. BitPath will make its NavPath and BitPoint precise navigation and positioning services available at no charge to Indiana’s first responders.

More than 60 cities across the country have started broadcasting using ATSC 3.0.