NextGen Broadcasts Launched By Five Stations in Little Rock

Five television stations in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Thursday began broadcasting using the new ATSC 3.0 format.

ATSC 3.0 offers NextGen TV with better picture and sound quality, access to internet content and the ability for stations to offer new digital services.

The stations participating in the switch over are Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KATV, Tegna’s KTHV-TV, Nexstar’s KARK-TV and KARZ-TV, and Mission Broadcasting’s KLRT-TV.

Stations in Orlando also started ATSC 3.0 broadcasting on Wednesday. Last week, Baltimore stations lit up their NextGen TV transmitters.

With the Little Rock launch, ATSC 3.0 signal are available in at least 25 markets.

NextGen TV is designed to be upgradable so a viewer’s television advances with the latest technology.