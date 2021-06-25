Six Baltimore Stations Begin Broadcasting NextGen Signals

Television stations in Baltimore owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, E.W. Scripps.Co, Hearst Television, Cunningham Broadcasting and Maryland Public Television began broadcasting using the new ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV technology.

NextGen TV promises higher picture quality and better sound, mobile reception and the ability to provide digital advance services and Internet content.

“Scripps is thrilled to help bring the next deployment of NextGen TV to Baltimore, a community it has served through local TV for many years,” said Brian Lawlor, President of Local Media at The E.W. Scripps Company, owner of WMAR-TV. “With this new broadcast technology, our Baltimore audiences represent some of the first in the country to watch local TV through NextGen immersive audio and visual experience. We’re proud to offer our viewers a deepened connection with the essential local news and entertainment for which they’ve come to rely on at Scripps.”

“Our company’s home is Baltimore, a city that has nurtured our appetite for growth and innovation. It therefore is only appropriate for us to usher in the latest revolution in broadcast technology to our friends and neighbors, said Mark Aitken, senior VP of Advanced Technology for Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of WBFF,. We are excited to bring the benefits of Advanced HDR by Technicolor, Interactive broadcast applications and other NextGen TV features to our family and friends, and to provide them a new TV experience that is second to none.”

Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the six television stations. WBFF and WNUV will be charter members of the BitPath data broadcast network, launching later this year.

“WBFF and WNUV extend BitPath’s coverage by more than nine million people and more than 2200 miles of major traffic arteries. Maryland’s commuters spend more time in traffic than drivers in any other state,” John Hane, president of BitPath. “BitPath’s groundbreaking data broadcast services, including important free-to-air services, can improve commuting safety and eventually help reduce commute times.”