Nexstar Signs Multiyear Distribution Deal With Cox
Agreement covers TV stations, digital broadcast networks and NewsNation
Nexstar Media Group said it reached a new multiyear distribution agreement with Cox Communications.
The agreement covers retransmission consent for 38 Nexstar-owned TV stations in 23 markets.
It also covers digital broadcast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV and cable news network NewsNation.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Nexstar had a three-month blackout before reaching a carriage agreement with DirecTV in September.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.