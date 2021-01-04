Nexstar Reaches Long-Term Affiliate Agreement With NBC

Nexstar Media Group said it reached a long-term agreement renewing the NBC affiliations at stations in 33 markets.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership again with NBC on a long-term basis. Our new affiliation agreements recognize the value of the network’s news, sports, and entertainment programming, and reflect the importance of our stations to NBC and to the viewers of the local communities we serve,” said Nexstar president and COO Tom Carter.

“Together, Nexstar and NBC deliver a great value proposition for our viewers and an excellent advertising platform for our local and national clients,” Carter said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to renew our affiliation with Nexstar Media Group to serve these 33 markets,” said Philip Martzolf, president, NBC affiliate relations. “We have a strong partnership with Nexstar and look forward to our continued collaboration to bring NBC programming to millions of households across the country.”