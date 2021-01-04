NBC, Tegna Stations Renew Network Affiliation Agreement

Tegna and NBC said they reached a new multi-year deal renewing the NBC affiliation at Tegna stations in 20 markets.

With 20 markets covering 17% of the U.S. and 21 million households, Tegna is the largest independent owner of NBC affiliates.

“As the largest NBC affiliate group among independent station groups, we are proud of our longstanding partnership that serves our communities,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna. “This new multi-year agreement allows our stations to continue providing consumers and advertisers with premium network content such as Today, Sunday Night Football and the Tokyo Olympic Games. We value our collaboration, which enables us to provide must-have national content alongside our award-winning local news, weather and sports.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We value our longtime partnership with Tegna, which includes key markets across the country,” said Philip Martzolf, president, NBC affiliate relations. “Together, we look forward to continuing to provide NBC programming to millions of households.”

Tegna’s NBC affiliates are WXIA in Atlanta; KPNX/KNAZ in Phoenix; KING in Seattle, Wash.; KARE in Minneapolis; KUSA in Denver; WKYC in Cleveland; KGW in Portland, Oregon; WCNC in Charlotte, N.C.; KSDK in St. Louis; WTHR in Indianapolis; WTLV in Jacksonville, Florida.; WGRZ in Buffalo, New York.; WBIR in Knoxville, Tennessee; WCSH in Portland, Maine; KCEN/KAGS in Waco, Texas; KTVB in Boise, Idaho, along with KTFT in Twin Falls, Idaho; KWES in Odessa-Midland, Texas; KJAC in Beaumont, Texas; and WLBZ in Bangor, Maine.