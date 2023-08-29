Nexstar Promotes Tracey Rogers To Senior VP, Regional Manager

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Tracy Rogers to senior VP and regional manager at its broadcasting division, effective September 5.

Rogers has been VP and general manager of Nexstar’s station in Nashville, WKRN-TV since 2017.

She is replacing Julie Pruett, who retired, and will report to Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. She and her family will be moving from Nashville to Dallas.

Nexstar said it is looking for a new GM for WKRN.

“Tracey has done an outstanding job with WKRN-TV, spearheading a consistent improvement in ratings, revenue and profitability,” said Alford. “She has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead highly-effective and successful management, sales and news teams that deliver impactful results for our advertisers, marketers, and the local communities we serve. I’m proud to promote her to this new position and I look forward to her continued contributions to the Nexstar management team.”

Before WKRN, Rogers was a GM at WMC-TV, Memphis and KAIT-TV, Jonesboro, Arkansas. She also served as a news director at WMC, WAFF-TV, Huntsville, Alabama and WPSD-TV, Paducah, Ky.

“Nexstar Nation is comprised of a special group of people who have worked tirelessly to build the most respected media company in the country,” said Rogers.

“I have had the great fortune to be part of this team over the past six years and have worked alongside the best in the media business at WKRN-TV in Nashville. I got my start in small market television. I am looking forward to getting back to my roots and working alongside the incredible General Managers and their teams in the markets that make up the backbone of Nexstar Nation,” she said. “ I am excited to work with Andy and the broadcast management team as Nexstar continues to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving media environment.”