Tracey Rogers Named GM of WKRN Nashville

Tracey Rogers, a veteran of Nashville, Tenn., television, has been named VP and general manager of WKRN, the market’s Nexstar-owned ABC affiliate.

Rogers most recently served as general manager of WMC, Raycom’s NBC affiliate in Memphis, and was general manager at KAIT, Raycom’s Jonesboro, Ark., ABC affiliate, before that.

Rogers' 30-year career in local broadcasting started in Nashville at NBC affiliate WSMV, before moving to CBS affiliate WTVF and WKRN, where she was news director.