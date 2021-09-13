Nexstar Promotes Fran McRae to GM for Memphis, Jackson Markets

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Fran McRae to VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in the Memphis and Jackson markets in Tennessee.

McRae, who had been VP and GM of Nexstar's KLFY, Lafayette, Louisiana, will be overseeing WREG and WJKT and their mobile and social channels.

She succeeds Ron Walter, who retired at the end of August, and reports to Mike Vaughn, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“Fran is the ideal person to step into the vice president and general manager’s role overseeing Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee,” Vaughn said. “She is an innovative, thoughtful, and experienced leader who understands how to build successful news, sales and marketing teams, develop new unique programming and deepen relationships within the community. Her success at KLFY-TV over the past four years is testimony to her ability and determination to meet the needs of viewers and advertisers alike. WREG-TV, WJKT-TV, and wreg.com are in good hands with Fran and we look forward to working with her in this new role at the company.”

At KLFY, McRae oversaw the market’s top rated newscasts, launched digital initiatives and sports-oriented programming and sponsorship opportunities.

Before going to KLFY, McRae was general sales manager at KSLA Shreveport, Louisiana. She also held sales and marketing jobs at stations in Baton Rouge, Billings, Montana and Winston-Salem/Greensboro, North Carolina.

“WREG-TV, WJKT-TV, and wreg.com have an incredible legacy of service to the greater Memphis and Jackson areas, and I am extremely proud to have the chance to work with the talented and experienced staffs of these operations,” McRae said. “For many years now, viewers have come to rely on WREG-TV and WJKT-TV for news they can trust, where the stories are told with compassion and context. I look forward to continuing this tradition of service, and to working with the area’s advertisers and marketers to deliver a variety of cross-platform solutions that meet their needs and exceed their expectations.”