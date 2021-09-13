Nexstar Promotes Fran McRae to GM for Memphis, Jackson Markets
Broadcaster moves from KLFY in Lafayette, Louisiana
Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Fran McRae to VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in the Memphis and Jackson markets in Tennessee.
McRae, who had been VP and GM of Nexstar's KLFY, Lafayette, Louisiana, will be overseeing WREG and WJKT and their mobile and social channels.
She succeeds Ron Walter, who retired at the end of August, and reports to Mike Vaughn, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.
“Fran is the ideal person to step into the vice president and general manager’s role overseeing Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee,” Vaughn said. “She is an innovative, thoughtful, and experienced leader who understands how to build successful news, sales and marketing teams, develop new unique programming and deepen relationships within the community. Her success at KLFY-TV over the past four years is testimony to her ability and determination to meet the needs of viewers and advertisers alike. WREG-TV, WJKT-TV, and wreg.com are in good hands with Fran and we look forward to working with her in this new role at the company.”
At KLFY, McRae oversaw the market’s top rated newscasts, launched digital initiatives and sports-oriented programming and sponsorship opportunities.
Before going to KLFY, McRae was general sales manager at KSLA Shreveport, Louisiana. She also held sales and marketing jobs at stations in Baton Rouge, Billings, Montana and Winston-Salem/Greensboro, North Carolina.
“WREG-TV, WJKT-TV, and wreg.com have an incredible legacy of service to the greater Memphis and Jackson areas, and I am extremely proud to have the chance to work with the talented and experienced staffs of these operations,” McRae said. “For many years now, viewers have come to rely on WREG-TV and WJKT-TV for news they can trust, where the stories are told with compassion and context. I look forward to continuing this tradition of service, and to working with the area’s advertisers and marketers to deliver a variety of cross-platform solutions that meet their needs and exceed their expectations.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.