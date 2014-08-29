WREG GM Walter Tapped by Obama

Ron Walter, president and general manager of WREG Memphis, has been picked by President Obama to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors. Established by Congress in 1933, the Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity for 9 million people in parts of seven southeastern states at prices below the national average.

Walter will continue as GM of the CBS affiliate.

The same batch of appointments included Julius Genachowski, former FCC chairman, as a member of the president’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

“I am grateful that these impressive individuals have chosen to dedicate their talents to serving the American people at this important time for our country,” said Obama in a statement. “I look forward to working with them in the months and years ahead.”