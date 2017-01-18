New Nexstar Media Group Shuffles Execs, Management

On the heels of closing its Media General acquisition Tuesday, the newly named Nexstar Media Group has announced a number of executive and management-level changes across the company, including its broadcast division.

They include:

Timothy Busch being promoted to president of Nexstar Broadcasting. Since 2008, Busch has been Nexstar’s executive VP and co-COO.

Brian Jones being named executive VP and COO of Nexstar Broadcasting. Jones has been Nexstar’s executive VP and co-COO since 2008.

Elizabeth Ryder being promoted to executive VP and general counsel. She most recently served as Nexstar Broadcasting’s senior VP and general counsel.

Brett Jenkins being named CTO, a newly created Nexstar position. Jenkins most recently was VP and CTO of Media General.

Diane Kniowski, Doug Davis and Mike Vaughn being promoted to three newly created regional management positions, in which they will oversee broadcast and digital properties in different geographic regions.

“With the executive and senior management appointments announced today, the new Nexstar Media Group will be well positioned to extend our legacy of delivering exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders,” said president and CEO Perry Sook. “The appointments reflect our proven integration strategy of marrying best of breed practices from our existing operations with those from Media General. We are energized and excited about the opportunities before us and ready to move forward together as the largest local media company in the United States and remain committed to localism and exceptional service in our markets in 2017 and beyond.”