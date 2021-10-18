Nexstar Names Tim Sanders GM of Terre Haute Operations

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Tim Sanders to general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Sanders has been with the station for more than 16 years, starting as an account executive in the sales department in 2005. In his new role, he will run WTWO and its mobile apps and social media channels. He’ll also oversee Nexstar’s provision of services to WAWV, owned by Mission Broadcasting.

Sanders reports to Traci Wilkinson, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar. He replaces Tim Sturgess, who retired.

“Tim is an accomplished sales and marketing executive who knows the operations of WTWO-TV and WAWV-TV intimately, having spent the bulk of his broadcasting career at the stations,” Wilkinson said.

Also Read: Top TV Outlet Nexstar Makes Case for Streaming Dominance

“He is a proven leader who is committed to the Terre Haute community, as well as his team at the stations. He’s driven increases in sales, ratings, and profitability at WTWO/WAWV, helped expand local programming, and deepened the connection between the stations and the community through outstanding service. Tim is the ideal executive to oversee WTWO-TV, mywabashvalley.com, and our relationship with Mission Broadcasting’s WAWV-TV and we look forward to working with him further in this new role,” she said.

Sanders became sales manager of the Terre Haute stations in 2015. Before that he was their promotions director.

“WTWO-TV and WAWV-TV are my professional home, and I am grateful to Nexstar for recognizing my efforts over the last 17 years with this promotion,” he said. “I’m extremely pleased to get the opportunity to lead the teams at both stations and looking forward to continuing to develop outstanding local programming, unique cross-platform solutions for our advertisers, and to extending our strong legacy of service to the community.”

Sanders is also the owner of Sanders Sound Machine, which is billed as the “Wabash Valley's No. 1 Mobile DJ Service.”