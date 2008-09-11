Sturgess Named GM at WTWO

Timothy Sturgess was named vice president and general manager at Nexstar Broadcasting Group’s WTWO Terre Haute, Ind.

He’ll report to Nexstar co-chief operating officer and executive VP Timothy Busch.

WTWO, an NBC affiliate, provides services to Mission Broadcasting Group’s local Fox outlet, WFXW.

Since 2005, Sturgess was director of sales at Nexstar’s KAMR in Amarillo, Texas. Nexstar and Mission also partner in that market with a joint operating agreement, and Sturgess also directed sales for local Mission stations KCIT and KCPN there.

“Tim brings 18 years of diversified television-broadcasting experience to his new role at Nexstar,” Busch said. “His on-air, production, sales and management background represent a strong knowledge base and have equipped him with the expertise to effectively operate in Terre Haute and benefit the many constituents that we serve each day.”

Sturgess said his background prepared him well for his latest undertaking.

"The position of VP and GM is a wonderful opportunity to implement the valuable skills I have developed throughout my career in the television industry,” he added. “I am proud to be working alongside a talented staff focused on providing excellence in news, entertainment and informational programming to our viewers and unparalleled marketing solutions and service to our advertisers.”