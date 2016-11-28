Traci Scott Wilkinson Named VP, GM KASW Phoenix

Nexstar Broadcasting has named Traci Scott Wilkinson the new VP and general manager of its Phoenix TV and digital operations.

Wilkinson, who starts her new job immediately, will oversee KASW, the group’s Phoenix CW affiliate and the community web portal, YourPHX.com.

The move marks Wilkinson’s return to KASW, where she was director of sales for the CW affiliate and independent KTVK for five years ending in 2014. Most recently, she worked as the local sales manager of the Fox-owned duopoly KSAZ/KUTP.