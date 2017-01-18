Nexstar Names New GMs in San Francisco, Indianapolis

A day after sealing its deal to acquire Media General, Nexstar continued rolling out its new slate of group and station-level executives Wednesday afternoon, adding new general managers in San Francisco and Indianapolis to the list.

Christopher McDonnell, a broadcast vet with two decades of experience, has been named VP and general manager of KRON, the My Network affiliate serving the San Francisco area, as well as its community-based digital platforms. Most recently, McDonnell served as president and general manager of Telemundo-owned WSNS Chicago, where he oversaw the expansion of the Spanish-language station’s local news output and community initiatives.

In Indianapolis, Randy Ingram will serve as VP and general manager of CW affiliate WISH, My Network affiliate WNDY and the stations’ mobile and digital properties. Ingram most recently served as VP and general manager of WBTW, Nexstar’s CBS affiliate in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While in that role, he also oversaw NBC affiliates WCBD in Charleston, S.C. and WSAV in Savannah, Ga.

Earlier Wednesday, the newly named Nexstar Media Group announced key group-level executive and management changes. Those included Timothy Busch being promoted to president of Nexstar Broadcasting, and Brian Jones being promoted executive VP and COO of the station division.