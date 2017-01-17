Hearst's Steve Swartz Will Headline NAB Show Opener

Hearst president and CEO Steve Swartz is going to help kick off this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas by participating in a Q&A during the April conference’s opening event.

Swartz has held Hearst’s top job since 2013. He joined the company—which owns 30 TV stations, newspapers, magazines and digital properties—as its executive VP in 2001.

The Q&A featuring Swartz is scheduled for Monday, April 24, following NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith’s “State of the Broadcast Industry” address. The conference will be held from April 22-24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.