Nexstar Names New GMs In Peoria, Ill., and Columbus, Ga.

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Shaun Newell as VP and general manager of its operations in Peoria, Illinois, and Joe McGuire to head WRBL, Columbus, Georgia, effective immediately.

Newell has been news director for WMBD and WYZZ in Peoria since 2017 (Nexstar operates WYZZ for Cunningham Broadcasting). Newell replaces Kevin Harlan, who retired at the end of the year, and reports to Traci Wilkinson, Nexstar senior VP and regional manager.

Newell has spent nearly his whole career in Peoria and Central Illinois.

McGuire had been director of sales at Nexstar’s WSAV Savannah, Georgia, since 2018. He succeeds David Hart, who moved to WSAV as general manager last year. McGuire reports to Julie Pruett, Nexstar senior VP and regional manager.

Before WSAV, McGuire was a sales manager at Nexstar’s WKRN Nashville.

“Shaun and Joe represent the best of Nexstar and are outstanding leaders within the company’s management ranks,” said Andrew Alford, pPresident of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“They have developed innovative and exclusive local content for viewers and digital users, and shown the ability to forge important community relationships. As the nation’s largest local broadcaster, we are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented, experienced executives, and it is gratifying to watch their continued advancement throughout the company. Identifying leaders and promoting from within is critical to our ongoing success,” Alford said. “Shaun and Joe are proven leaders, and we look forward to celebrating the results of their continued accomplishments as they undertake their new roles within Nexstar.” ■

