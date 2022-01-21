Nexstar Stations Renew Affiliation Deals With ViacomCBS in 39 Markets

Nexstar Media said it reached multi-year agreements with ViacomCBS to renew the CBS Television Network affiliations in 39 markets.

The stations reach 17.4 million television households, or about 14% of the U.S. audience.

Nexstar renewed the CBS affiliations at three stations last year. Now all of Nexstar's CBS affiliates have long-term deals in place.

Financial terms were not disclosed but all of the Nexstar CBS affiliates will continue to be available locally to subscribers of Paramount Plus and most virtual MVPDs as part of the deal. Generally stations pay the networks “reverse comp” to air network programming and the stations get part of the fees the networks get from distributors like the MVPDs.

"We are extremely pleased to once again extend our partnership with ViacomCBS and the CBS Television Network on a long-term basis. These new agreements recognize the value of the network's news, sports, and entertainment programming, and reflect the importance of our stations to CBS and to the viewers of the local communities we serve,” said Tom Carter, Nexstar president and chief operating officer. “Together, Nexstar and CBS deliver a great value proposition for our viewers and an excellent advertising platform for our local and national clients." ■

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Nexstar that includes several early renewals of our CBS network affiliations," added Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. "This deal demonstrates the power of our collective partnership and our commitment to maintaining strong relationships in order to best serve audiences across the country with leading content."

The agreement includes renewals for the following CBS affiliates: KTAB in Abilene, TX; KRQE in Albuquerque, NM; WIAT in Birmingham, AL; WVNS in Bluefield-Beckley, WV; WIVB in Buffalo, NY; WCIA in Champaign, IL; WRBL in Columbus, GA; KGPE in Fresno, CA; WANE in Ft. Wayne, IN; KREX in Grand Junction, CO; WFRV in Green Bay, WI; WNCT in Greenville, NC; WSPA in Greenville, SC; KVEO in Harlingen, TX; WHLT in Hattiesburg, MS; WHNT in Huntsville, AL; WTTV in Indianapolis, IN; WJTV in Jackson, MS; WTAJ in Johnstown, PA; KLFY in Lafayette, LA; WLNS in Lansing, MI; KLAS in Las Vegas, NV; KLBK in Lubbock, TX; WREG in Memphis, TN; KXMC in Minot, ND; WKRG in Mobile, AL; WBTW in Myrtle Beach, SC; WMBD in Peoria, IL; KOIN in Portland, OR; WPRI in Providence, RI; WNCN in Raleigh, NC; KCLO in Rapid City, SD; WROC in Rochester, NY; KLST in San Angelo, TX; KELO in Sioux Falls, SD; WJHL in Tri-Cities, TN-VA; and WKBN in Youngstown, OH. The deal also includes two stations owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. and operated by Nexstar, KOLR in Springfield, MO and WYOU in Wilkes Barre, PA. ■