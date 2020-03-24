Nexstar Renews Affiliation Deals With ViacomCBS

Nexstar Media Group said it reached a multi-year agreement to renew the CBS network affiliations at nine of its stations.

The stations involved in the deal cover about 3.5% of the U.S. audience and nearly 4 million households. The agreement had been set to expire later this year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re pleased to reach an early agreement with Nexstar that builds upon our longtime partnership and enables us to continue serving millions of households across the country,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, at ViacomCBS. “Together with Nexstar, we look forward to continue playing an important role in providing local communities with the trusted news and entertainment that audiences can rely on during these uncertain times.”

Last year Nexstar, the largest owner of CBS affiliates, and CBS completed an affiliation agreement covering 19 other Nexstar stations.

“We are delighted to extend our affiliation agreement with ViacomCBS, our largest network partner and the nation’s #1 network. CBS’ all-star schedule includes an engaging year-round line-up of prime-time entertainment programming, live sports, and special events, which complements the high-quality local news and other exclusive local content produced by Nexstar,” said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook. “Together, CBS and Nexstar deliver great entertainment and information to viewers and an excellent marketing platform for local and national advertisers. The agreement also provides further visibility to Nexstar’s distribution revenue growth following the completion of new multi-year retransmission consent agreements in the second half of 2019 representing approximately 70% of our subscribers.”

The new agreement covers WNCN-TV in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, Nev.; KGPE-TV in Fresno-Visalia, Calif.; WYOU-TV in Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa. (Mission Broadcasting); KVEO-TV in Harlingen-Brownsville, Texas; WTAJ-TV in Johnstown-Altoona-St. College, Pa.; KXMC-TV in Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, N.D.; WVNS-TV in Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, W.Va.; and KREX-TV in Grand Junction-Montrose, Colo.