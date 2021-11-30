Nexstar Names David Hart GM of Savannah Operations

Nexstar Media Group said it named David Hart as VP and general manager of its broadcasting and digital businesses in Savannah. Ga,, including WSAV-TV.

Hart had previously been president and GM of Nexstar’s WRBL-TV in Columbus, Ga. He succeeds Marc Hefner, who was promoted by Nexstar last month to be GM if its Dallas operations.

Hart will be moving to Savannah and will report to Ron Romines, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“David is a great choice to lead Nexstar’s broadcasting and digital operations in Savannah, and he is very deserving of this promotion,” said Romines. “He’s been extremely successful in generating audience and revenue growth at WRBL-TV and wrbl.com, and has demonstrated the ability to build strong relationships within the communities in which he has worked. He is an innovative and creative leader, and I am looking forward to working with him as he begins his new duties overseeing WSAV-TV and wsav.com.”

Before WRBL, Hart was director of content for businesses in Florence and Myrtle Beach., S.C., including WBTW-TV,

“I am grateful to Nexstar for this promotion and for giving me the opportunity to step into the role of VP and General Manager of these important media businesses. These properties have a history of service to the community that is second to none, and the

combination of Nexstar’s commitment to hyper-local content and the unique and innovative cross- platform advertising solutions we offer delivers a distinct advantage for our viewers, advertisers and marketing clients,” Hart said. “I am confident that my experience has prepared me well to take on this new role, and I am looking forward to working with the talented teams at WSAV-TV and wsav.com.”■