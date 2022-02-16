Nexstar Names Jay Howell GM of Its Operations in Las Vegas

Nexstar Media named Jay Howell as VP and general manager of its broadcasting and digital operation in Nevada, effective immediately.

Howell has previously been general manager of KCBS-TV , the CBS station in Los Angeles. He was one of several CBS stations executives ousted following an investigation of mismanagement charges raised by a newspaper story.

Howell has spent more than 20 years in the broadcast business. Before moving to Los Angeles he ran the CBS stations in Pittsburgh and Sacramento. He also served as VP of broadcast markets for Media General, overseeing 14 markets.

In his new job Howell will be in charge of KLAS-TV, 8Newsnow.com and their digital and social media channels, succeeding Lisa Howfield , who retired. He will report to Matthew Rosenfeld, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“Jay is an ideal choice to lead Nexstar’s Las Vegas media businesses,” Rosenfeld said. “He is a proven leader with an unmatched depth of experience who understands the expectations of viewers, advertisers and marketers. He’s thoughtful, innovative, and will be dedicated to delivering outstanding local content and service to the greater Las Vegas area. His ability to deliver exceptional ratings and sales results through unique local partnerships and superior customer service will serve him and the team at KLAS-TV very well. I am looking forward to working with Jay as he assumes his new duties and expect much success in the future.”

Howell has been running stations since 2001, when he was appointed VP and general manager for WPRI-TV and WNAC-TV in Providence. The stations were then owned by Lin Television.

“I am deeply grateful to Nexstar for giving me the unique opportunity to lead the company’s Las Vegas broadcast and digital operations,” Howell said.

“As the legacy news brand in the market and an important broadcast partner of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, KLAS-TV has a strong foundation on which to build future growth. In addition, when you combine Nexstar’s commitment to hyper-local content and the unique and innovative cross-platform advertising solutions offered to its viewers and clients, the result gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors,” he said. “I am excited by what lies ahead, and I am looking forward to deepening the presence of KLAS-TV and 8Newsnow.com in the communities we serve in Las Vegas and southern Nevada.” ■