Jay Howell Named GM at KCBS-KCAL

Jay Howell has been named president and general manager of KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, the CBS Television Stations-owned pair. He’ll also oversee CBSLA.com and recently launched streaming service CBSN Los Angeles. Howell succeeds Steve Mauldin, who retired at the end of May.

Howell was VP and general manager of CBS Television Stations’ KDKA-WPCW Pittsburgh since July 2018. Prior to that, he was VP and general manager of CBS-owned KOVR-KMAX Sacramento.

Before joining CBS Television Stations, Howell was VP of broadcast markets for Media General, overseeing 14 markets. He also spent four years on the CBS Affiliates Board.

Related: Fifth Estater: Running Stations Runs in the Family

“Jay is a talented and experienced leader who has received high praise from co-workers, clients and community partners everywhere he has been during the last two decades,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “Wherever Jay goes, success grows! Based in large part on the terrific job he has done for us in both Sacramento and Pittsburgh, we are excited to have Jay return to California, where we expect his energetic and collaborative leadership style will be embraced by everyone at KCBS, KCAL, CBSLA.com and CBSN Los Angeles, as well as all of the viewers and clients who are served by these great stations.”

Howell was born in Palm Springs, California and grew up in Palm Desert. His father John was general manager of WPXI Pittsburgh from 1984-2001.

“Being back in Pittsburgh, where my dad taught me about the local stations business, my wife and I went to college, and we have so many great connections to family and friends, has been a dream come true,” Howell said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with everyone at KDKA and WPCW. We accomplished so much in a short period of time and I am confident that we are poised to achieve much more in the months and years to come.

“Leaving Pittsburgh creates a lot of bittersweet emotions,” Howell added. “However, the opportunity to return to California and work with our great team in Los Angeles is too great to pass up – especially when the move brings us close to several family members.”

Before Media General, Howell spent over 13 years with LIN, where he was VP of Television, overseeing 23 markets.