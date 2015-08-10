Nexstar Names Lisa Howfield VP, GM of KLAS

Lisa Howfield has been tapped as VP and general manager of KLAS in Las Vegas and its digital services, which include Me-TV, Movies! and LasVegasNow.com.

Howfield will begin at the CBS affiliate effective immediately and will report to Brian Jones, executive VP and co-chief operating officer of Nexstar Broadcasting.

“Lisa has an impressive industry background, including over twenty years of broadcast sales and leadership experience serving the Las Vegas market,” said Jones. “She is a highly respected leader whose exceptional service and community involvement is acknowledged by local viewers, advertisers, businesses and community organizations in Las Vegas and throughout the region.”

She replaces Emily Neilson who is retiring after 12 years as KLAS’ GM and 35 years at the station.

Prior to Nexstar, Howfield worked at KSNV, an NBC affiliate in Las Vegas, where she started as an account executive and worked her way up to president and chief operating officer of Intermountain West Communications.

"I look forward to taking on this new opportunity and working with the exceptional team of broadcasters at KLAS-TV and LasVegasNow.com as we continue build upon the foundation of our client service excellence across our multi-distribution marketing solutions platform,” said Howfield.