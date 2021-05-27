Nexstar Names Courtney Williams to Chief Diversity Officer Post

Nexstar Media Group said it named Courtney Williams as chief diversity officer, a new position at the company.

Williams has been VP of human resources at Nexstar and will continue to report to Terri Bush, senior VP of human resources and associate counsel.

Also Read: Yasmine Osborne Named Hearst TV Director of Diversity & Inclusion

As chief diversity officer, Williams will oversee the creation, development and execution of a comprehensive strategic plan to expand Nexstar’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. She will also chair Nexstar’s Diversity and Inclusion Council, the company said.

“Courtney has a deep understanding of and commitment to Nexstar’s ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts and has helped spearhead some of the Diversity and Inclusion Council’s key initiatives, including the introduction of several employee resource groups and our recently launched mentorship program,” said Bush. “Her leadership and experience make her the ideal person for this critically important position.”

Read Also: Brian Tee's Prescription for Greater AAPI Representation on Television

Before joining Nexstar in 2019, Williams held human resources posts at General Electric, Coca Cola Refreshments, Gannett and Tribune Media.

Also Read: Nielsen, Boston Globe Media Studying Inclusion and Diversity

“Diversity is one of Nexstar’s core values and I am looking forward to helping the company identify, recruit and promote employees of diverse backgrounds and life experiences and to developing a systematic process for continuing to enrich our workplace culture with a wide variety of viewpoints and beliefs,” Williams said. “The work of Nexstar’s Diversity and Inclusion Council has made significant progress during the past 18 months and I am confident that future initiatives will continue to make a significant impact on the 13,000 employees across the Nexstar Nation.”