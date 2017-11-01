Nexstar Media Signs Largest Multicast Launch Deal With Katz

Nexstar Media has agreed to launch Katz Broadcasting's digital multicast networks on 43 new channels on stations Nexstar either owns or programs, which the companies are calling the largest launch deal in the history of multicasting.

The agreement also renews and extends 21 current station agreements for the Katz networks, which are Bounce, Escape, Grit and Laff. Katz was acquired by E.W. Scripps earlier this year.

In addition, the agreement covers stations acquired when Nexstar bought Media General in January.

“Our new distribution agreements with Bounce, Escape, Grit and Laff will bring new value to our acquired Media General stations as all four networks have a proven track record delivering exciting and valued programming to our viewers,” said Brian Jones, executive VP and COO of Nexstar.

“Nexstar’s top priority is serving the needs of the people and communities where we operate and with the launch of these digital multicast networks across the companies’ broadcast platforms, we are delivering more exciting content to local viewers that is complementary to our stations’ existing high quality, locally originated news and other exclusive local and network-affiliated programming.”



Related: Susan Malfa Named Ad Sales Chief for Bounce, Escape, Grit, Laff

Under the agreement:

Bounce will be launched in Austin, Albuquerque, Colorado Springs and Albany,

Escape will be added to 16 stations including in Tampa, Raleigh, Austin and Birmingham.

Grit will be launched in eight markets including San Francisco, Raleigh and Nashville.

Laff will be carried in 13 new markets including Washington D.C., Columbus, OH and Harrisburg, PA and Birmingham.

“Nexstar has been a terrific partner for Bounce, Escape, Grit and Laff and we are thrilled to expand and extend our relationship with them for many years to come,” said Jonathan Katz, president and CEO of Katz Networks.