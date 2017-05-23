Susan Malfa Named Ad Sales Chief for Bounce, Escape, Grit, LAFF

Susan Malfa has been named executive VP of advertising sales for digital broadcast networks Bounce, Escape, Grit and LAFF.

Malfa will report to Jonathan Katz, who is chief operating officer of Bounce, the African American network, as well as CEO of Katz Broadcasting, which runs Escape, aimed at women; Grit, targeting men; and comedy network LAFF.

She replaces Elverage Allen, who left the company.

Most recently, Malfa was executive VP of sales and marketing for Estrella TV. Before that she was with NBCUniversal, where she was in charge of ad sales for Bravo, Oxygen, Style and Sprout. She also was in charge of sales for Women@NBCU, which was designed to help advertisers reach female consumers across the NBCU portfolio.

Earlier in her career, Malfa worked at CourtTV, Comedy Central, Food Network and Travel Channel.

"Bounce, Escape, Grit and LAFF are all enjoying explosive viewership growth and Susan's strategic approach to selling targeted demographic audiences and creating unique marketing solutions for advertising partners makes her a perfect fit at a perfect time," said Katz.