Nexstar Expanding News at KTXL in Sacramento

Nexstar Media Group, which recently acquired KTXL-TV, Sacramento, said it is expanding the stations local news programming by launching the market’s first 7 p.m. newscast.

Fox40 News at 7 PM is set to launch Dec. 4. It will give the station 9.5 hours of local news per day, more than any other station in the market, according to Nexstar.

“We’re extremely proud to be offering more local news programming Monday through Friday than any other stand-alone TV station in the Sacramento television market. Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton are critically important markets in the state of California and expanding local news programming and deepening the station’s connection to the area’s viewers and advertisers is core to the mission of both Nexstar Broadcasting and KTXL-TV, said Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting. “This exclusive newscast gives the KTXL-TV broadcast and digital teams an opportunity to provide more stories and broader coverage of the local issues, concerns and political coverage that matter most to the viewers of the greater Sacramento area.”

Eric Harryman and Nikki Laurenzo, who anchor KTXL’s 5, 6 and 10 p.m., newscasts, will also anchor the new Fox40 News at 7 PM. They will be joined by Chief Meteorologist Kristina Werner, and Jim Crandell reporting on sports.

“As the only local news from 7 to 8 PM Monday through Friday, KTXL-TV will serve the thousands of viewers who commute every day from Sacramento, Modesto, and Stockton to work in California’s Bay Area, at a time that fits their busy, demanding lifestyles,” said Leigh White, VP and General Manager of KTXL-TV. “This broadcast will also give us a unique platform from which KTXL-TV’s advertising and marketing partners can reach a new and unserved local audience.”