Nexstar Expanding News After Acquiring Station in Portland

Nexstar Media Group said it is expanding the local news programming at KRCW-TV, the CW affiliate in Portland, Oregon, a station acquired when Nexstar bought Tribune Broadcasting earlier this year.

The station’s 10 p.m. newscast will be a full hour, up from a half hour, starting Monday. And starting Oct. 27, the station will begin airing a 30-minute Sunday night sports highlight show called Game On!

The newscast will continue to be produced independently by KOIN-TV, the CBS affiliate in Portland acquired by Nexstar in 2016.

“Expanding local news is core to our mission of serving the local communities of the greater Portland area,” said Patrick Nevin, VP and general manger of KRCW-TV and KOIN-TV. “The additional 30 minutes at 10 p.m. enables KRCW to add meaningful local news content and new features that highlight Portland’s unique character and some of the area’s most interesting people and places. On Friday nights, we’ll highlight local high school sports and talented young athletes.”

The hour-long newscast on KRCW will be anchored by KOIN’s main anchor team of Jeff Gianola and Jennifer Hoff, with weather by Natasha Stenbock and sports with Adam Bjaranson.

Some of the new segments that will launch on the expanded KRCW 10 p.m. news include Positive Vibes, hosted by KOIN-TV morning anchor Jenny Hansson. The segments feature uplifting stories of Portland citizens making a positive impact in the community. The station will also broadcast Community Champions segments in which viewers nominate people providing outstanding service to the area.

Game On! will be hosted by Bjaranson and weekend sports anchor A.J. McCord.