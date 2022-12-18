Nexstar and Comcast Reach Agreement To Avoid Blackout

Nexstar Media Group and Comcast have reached a new retransmission agreement, avoiding a blackout that could have started December 15 when their previous contract expired.

People familiar with the situation confirmed the deal was reached and pointed out that Nexstar was no longer warning viewers of an impending blackout. Neither company would comment on the agreement.

Nexstar began warning viewers that a blackout was possible last weekend.

The blackout would have affected about 90 Nexstar stations that operate in Comcast markets.

Earlier this year, Nexstar stations were blacked out to Verizon Fios subscribers for two weeks until the companies were able to hammer out an agreement.

At the same time, WPIX-TV in New York was restored to Comcast subscribers. WPIX was bought by Mission Broadcasting, but is operated by Nexstar under a local marketing agreement.

Other Mission station s were blacked out on DirecTV in October. ■