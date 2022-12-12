Nexstar Warns Viewers of Looming Comcast Blackout

Nexstar Media Group has begun warning viewers in Comcast markets that its stations could soon be blacked out on the No. 1 U.S. cable operator because of a retrans fee dispute.

As first reported by blogger Phillip Swann (opens in new tab) over the weekend, the blackout could affect around 90 Nexstar stations positioned in the Comcast footprint, including those in Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and New Orleans.

In its warning to viewers (opens in new tab), Nexstar didn't specify when the current agreement expires -- and when the station blackout might start. But the current deal between Comcast and Nexstar was signed on December 31, 2019.

"WGN-TV has a contract with Comcast that allows them to deliver our programming to you," Nexstar-owned Chicago independent WGN told viewers. "If a new agreement is not reached, Comcast might remove WGN-TV from your schedule. WGN TV has presented a proposal for fair value, based on the importance and value our programming brings our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, Comcast has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. Our offer is fair. And now they may hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right."

The relationship between Comcast and Nexstar is being further strained (opens in new tab) by a dispute involving Mission Broadcasting-owned CW affiliate WPIX-TV in New York.

Last year, both Comcast and Charter Communications petitioned the FCC to attribute ownership of WPIX-TV to Nexstar, since the station group has a deal with Mission to negotiate WPIX broadcast retransmission licensing contracts.

If the FCC were to comply, that would propel Nexstar to beyond the 39% station ownership threshold in New York City, putting in violation of agency rules.

As it stands, WPIX isn't covered under Comcast's current retrans deal with Mission. Nexstar has sued both Comcast (and Charter) for alleged unpaid retrans money, and WPIX was taken down from Comcast back on Dec. 3.

"This is both a breach of contract and extremely harmful to Comcast’s NYC viewers, who have now lost WPIX-TV and the substantial local news and entertainment programming it provides," Nexstar said of the WPIX blackout. ■