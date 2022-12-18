Comcast-WPIX-TV Blackout Over in New York Market

WPIX-TV in New York is again available to Comcast subscribers in the New York market after a blackout that began December 4 when Comcast’s retransmission consent agreement with WPIX expired,

The station is owned by Mission Broadcasting, which acquired it from E.W. Scripps in 2020.. Nexstar sold the station to Scripps after acquiring Tribune Broadcasting in order to get under the government's station ownership cap..

Nexstar operate WPIX under a local management agreement.

Nexstar and Comcast may be heading towards a bigger showdown. Nexstar’s retransmission for the bulk of its stations with the nation’s largest cable operator expires at the end of the year.

Nexstar has been warning viewers that a blackout of those stations is possible.

On the website of WGN-TV, the Nexstar station in Chicago, Nexstar said “if a new agreement is not reached, Comcast might remove WGN-TV from your schedule. WGN-TV has presented a proposal for fair value, based on the importance and value our programming brings our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, Comcast has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. Our offer is fair. And now they may hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right.”

Nexstar and Comcast have been feuding over the ownership of WPIX for a year. Comcast filed a petition in 2021 asking the FCC to rule that Nexstar is the owner of the station, calling its management agreement with MIssion a sham designed to evade the ownership cap rules.

Because Nexstar doesn’t own another station in the New York Market, it is allowed to negotiate retransmission on behalf of the owners.

Nexstar sued Comcast claiming breach of contract and said Comscore had failed to pay millions of dollars in retransmission consent fees.■