Newsy Sets Lineup Before Oct. 1 Launch as Over-the-Air Network

E.W. Scripps' Newsy, which will become a free over-the-air news network on Oct. 1, set its lineup of live programming, which will run from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m. weeknights at launch.

Originally established as an online news service, Newsy's programming will come from a combination of network staffers and journalists from Scripps stations.

Newsy's programming day will start with Morning Rush, from 7 a.m. ET through 11 a.m. ET., anchored by Dave Briggs, Alex Livingston, Stephen Graddick and Veronica De La Cruz.

Newsy Live will air from noon to 3 p.m. ET, anchored by Lindsay Tuchman and Jay Strubberg.

Newsy Reports, anchored by Rob Nelson, will appear from 4-7 p.m. ET.

Newsy will get viewers caught up on the news of the day with Evening Debrief from 7 to 8 p.m. ET, with a fresh edition for the West Coast edition from 11 p.m. until midnight ET. Natalie Allen anchors.

Newsy Tonight with Chance Seales appears from 8 to 9 p.m.

In the Loop with Christian Bryant will appear from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Newsy is gearing up its weekend programming, which will feature Strubberg and Tuchman on live programming. Other weekend shows include Good to Know, This Half Hour, In Real Life and The Race.

Newsy also announced hiring senior executives overseeing live coverage and primetime programs.

Tracy Carmony was named director of live news. Carmony had been with The Weather Channel. Jason Potts was appointed director of programs, overseeing primetime shows. He had been with the ABC Owned Television Stations group. Zach Toombs was named deputy director of programs. He’s been with Newsy since 2011 as a reporter, producers and head of the documentary unit.