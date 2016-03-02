Newsy Launches on Sling TV

Related: Newsy Inks Contract to Deliver Millennial-Geared Video News to Frequency

Newsy debuted Wednesday on Sling TV, the live and on-demand OTT platform.

Newsy, The E.W. Scripps Company-owned, millennial-focused OTT video news service, is accessible to Sling TV customers who subscribe to the “Best of Live TV” package on any Sling TV supported device. Its live stream will be available to them in the coming months.

“Launching Newsy on Sling TV brings our brand of news for younger Americans to a platform that is catering to those who don’t subscribe to traditional pay TV,” said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy. “Sling TV subscribers are a perfect fit for the unique take on news and entertainment that we provide. Our team’s approach to bringing context to the day’s big stories adds much-needed perspective viewers won’t get from old-school news brands.”

The Best of Live TV package for Sling TV includes ESPN, AMC, Food Network over 20 other channels in addition to Newsy for $20 a month.

